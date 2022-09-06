Ganesh immersion row: Bhagyanagar Utsav Committee members taken into custody

Hyderabad: The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Committee general secretary Dr Bhagvanth Rao, vice president Rama Raju and senior member Murari who are taken into custody at Tank Bund when they took out a rally on Tuesday morning to protest against the demand for immersion of POP-made idols in Hussainsagar continued their protest at Ramgopalpet police station.

The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Committee members took out a bike rally on Tuesday morning. The rally was foiled by the police and all the participants were taken into preventive custody by the police.

The committee alleged the state government did not make proper arrangements at Hussainsagar for the immersion of Ganesh idols.

The centralized and final procession will be taken out on Friday, according to the committee.