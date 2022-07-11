Gang honey-traps Karnataka man, threatens him with ‘CBI’ probe

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Police have launched a hunt for a gang which indulged in honey-trapping and extortion, claiming to be CBI officers, police said on Monday.

According to police, the gang initially trapped and blackmailed a youth over a private video and extorted Rs 5.57 lakh. The sleuths of Cyber Economics and Narcotic Crimes (CEN) South East Wing in Bengaluru have launched a hunt for accused persons Rahul Kumar, Riya Malhotra and their associates in this regard.

Avinash, 34, a resident of Yalachenahalli filed a complaint, saying that he got in touch with accused Riya Malhotra a few months ago on social media. Both developed intimacy and started making intimate video calls. During this time, accused Riya had recorded a private video of Avinash. After some time, she sent these videos to Avinash and demanded money.

Avinash refused to give money to her even as she threatened that she would release the videos on social media.

After refusing to take Riya Malhotra threats, the victim started getting calls from a person, named Rahul Kumar, who claimed himself to be an officer from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Rahul claimed that he was speaking from the crime branch of CBI and informed him that Riya Malhotra, with whom he had connections had died. Rahul also told Avinash that investigations showed that the victim he (Avinash) was responsible for her death. The accused also sent him a fake list of cases with a CBI logo. He also asked him (Avinash) to be present before him for the investigation.

Avinash, the complainant got scared and pleaded with him to somehow help him. The accused then demanded money and Avinash transferred Rs 5.57 lakh online in installments.

The accused did not stop at this and continued torturing him. Avinash shared this with his friends and on their suggestion, he had approached the Cyber police wing. Further investigation is on.