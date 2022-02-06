Gang involved in drugs smuggling arrested by task force police

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s task force on Sunday arrested five persons including students for allegedly indulging in transporting and selling narcotics.

According to the police, who were found selling hash oil, were caught by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (North) on Sunday. The police seized 1.2 kilogram of hash oil and five mobile phones from them.

Those caught were Bathini Raj Kumar, Renikuntla Ajay, Pola Pruthy, Gulla Bhanu Prasad all degree students and Chamakura Lakhan are residents of Secunderabad were allegedly procuring hash oil from one Krishna aka Anil of Araku of Andhra Pradesh. The Hashish oil was being transported through trains at Secunderabad railway station.

On a tip of information, the police have arrested the accused and seized narcotic drug Hash /Weed Oil worth Rs. 2,40,000.

The arrested accused along with the seized material was handed over to the Chilkalguda police station for further action.