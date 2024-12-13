Gang of dacoits steals 2.5 kg of gold in Hyderabad’s Domalguda

A ten-member gang of dacoits broke into a house in Domalguda and stole 2.5 kilograms of gold after threatening the family.

The incident occurred late Thursday evening, prompting the police to form special teams to apprehend the offenders.

The gang targeted the house of businessman Ranjith, located in Arvind Colony, Domalguda. They forcefully entered the house and threatened the family members. When Ranjith tried to resist, the dacoits assaulted him. The gang then entered a room and stole 2.5 kilograms of gold. Before leaving, they seized the family members’ mobile phones and took the DVR set of the surveillance cameras.

The police arrived at the scene and have initiated an investigation.