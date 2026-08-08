Gangs of Wasseypur 2 turns 14: Who inspired Nawazuddin’s iconic Faisal Khan?

Mumbai: As Gangs of Wasseypur 2 completes 14 years of its theatrical release on August 8, one character that continues to enjoy a cult following is Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s unforgettable Faisal Khan. From his quirky mannerisms and memorable dialogues to his quiet intensity, Faisal has gone on to become one of the most iconic characters in modern Indian cinema.

Interestingly, Nawazuddin says the inspiration behind the role did not come from legendary Hollywood gangster films alone. It, in fact, came from the people he had grown up watching in his own village.

Recalling how filmmaker Anurag Kashyap first approached him for the role, Nawazuddin shared, “When Anurag Kashyap sent me the script, he simply said, ‘This is the character I want you to play.’ To be honest, I had never imagined he would consider me for such a powerful role. Perhaps he had seen glimpses of Faisal Khan in some of my earlier performances.”

The actor admitted that he was overwhelmed after reading the script for the first time. “The first time I read the script, I was stunned by the sheer depth and power of the character. As soon as I finished reading it, I was mentally transported back to my village. At the same time, films like The Godfather and Scarface were playing in the back of my mind.”

While he briefly considered drawing inspiration from Marlon Brando and Al Pacino’s legendary performances, Nawazuddin realised Faisal Khan needed an identity rooted in Indian soil.

“I briefly wondered if I should approach the role the way Marlon Brando and Al Pacino approached their iconic characters. But then I realised Faisal Khan had to come from a completely different place.”

Instead of borrowing from cinema, Nawazuddin turned to real life. “I had seen people with Faisal’s attitude in my own village, zamindars and other influential men. They knew very little about the outside world, yet the way they carried themselves, sat, and spoke made it seem as though nothing existed beyond them. They projected immense authority, even when there was very little truth in what they were saying.”

To perfect the role, the actor even revisited his village and closely observed people who embodied that swagger. “So I went back to my village, observed them more closely, and even spent time talking to their sons, who carried the same swagger and mindset. I borrowed those nuances and blended them into my performance to bring Faisal Khan to life.”

Fourteen years after its release, Gangs of Wasseypur continues to be celebrated as a landmark in Indian cinema, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s portrayal of Faisal Khan remains one of its biggest legacies, proof that some of cinema’s most unforgettable characters are born not just from imagination, but from the realities of everyday life.