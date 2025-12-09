Ganja cultivation busted in Vikarabad, 108 plants seized; farmer held

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department sleuths of Vikarabad on Tuesday raided an agriculture field located at Barwad village and seized 108 ganja plants worth Rs 12 lakh. One farmer has been arrested.

According to the officials, two farmers, Venkataiah and Yerrali Prabhakar, grew ganja plants amidst a crop of maize in their fields.

They dried the leaves and sold them to people at a high price.

On information, the Prohibition and Excise team raided the field and destroyed the ganja plantation.

Venkataiah was arrested. A case has been booked and efforts are on to nab Prabhakar.