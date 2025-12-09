Ganja cultivation busted in Vikarabad, 108 plants seized; farmer held

Farmers Venkataiah and Yerrali Prabhakar grew ganja plants amidst a crop of maize in their fields.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 9th December 2025 8:12 pm IST|   Updated: 9th December 2025 8:15 pm IST
ganja
Ganja cultivation busted in Vikarabad

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department sleuths of Vikarabad on Tuesday raided an agriculture field located at Barwad village and seized 108 ganja plants worth Rs 12 lakh. One farmer has been arrested.

According to the officials, two farmers, Venkataiah and Yerrali Prabhakar, grew ganja plants amidst a crop of maize in their fields.

They dried the leaves and sold them to people at a high price.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

On information, the Prohibition and Excise team raided the field and destroyed the ganja plantation.

Venkataiah was arrested. A case has been booked and efforts are on to nab Prabhakar.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 9th December 2025 8:12 pm IST|   Updated: 9th December 2025 8:15 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button