Ganja don Neetubai’s home raided, son among three held

Neetubai is currently lodged in the Special Prison for Women, Chanchalguda.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 2nd December 2025 6:40 pm IST
Police arrested three persons, including Ganja Don Neetubai's son, in a drug raid in Hyderabad
Police arrested three persons, including Ganja Don Neetubai's son, in a drug raid in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The State Task Force of the Prohibition and Excise Department on Monday night raided Ganja Don Neetubai’s house at Nanakramguda in the IT corridor of the city and seized 786 grams of drugs, 110 beer bottles and a bike.

Three persons, Govind, Durgesh and Neetubai, Durga Prasad, were arrested.

According to the officials, the trio brought ganja from Odisha and sold at a premium price to customers, particularly software employees.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

A case is now booked against Govind, Durgesh and Durga Prasad.

Neetubai is currently lodged in the Special Prison for Women, Chanchalguda.

In a separate case, two women were arrested in Nampally for possessing 1.2 kilogram of ganja. Lambla Parimal and S Basanthi brought the drug from Odisha and sold it in Hyderabad.

Lambla Parimal and S Basanthi (faces covered)

Their accomplices, Saket Babu and Kambleh, managed to escape. A case has been booked against them.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 2nd December 2025 6:40 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button