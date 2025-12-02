Ganja don Neetubai’s home raided, son among three held

Hyderabad: The State Task Force of the Prohibition and Excise Department on Monday night raided Ganja Don Neetubai’s house at Nanakramguda in the IT corridor of the city and seized 786 grams of drugs, 110 beer bottles and a bike.

Three persons, Govind, Durgesh and Neetubai, Durga Prasad, were arrested.

According to the officials, the trio brought ganja from Odisha and sold at a premium price to customers, particularly software employees.

A case is now booked against Govind, Durgesh and Durga Prasad.

Neetubai is currently lodged in the Special Prison for Women, Chanchalguda.

In a separate case, two women were arrested in Nampally for possessing 1.2 kilogram of ganja. Lambla Parimal and S Basanthi brought the drug from Odisha and sold it in Hyderabad.

Lambla Parimal and S Basanthi (faces covered)

Their accomplices, Saket Babu and Kambleh, managed to escape. A case has been booked against them.