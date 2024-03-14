‘Ganja Queen’ arrested in Hyderabad with 20 kgs drug, Rs 20 lakh

Neetu Bai has been known for catering to both software engineers and locals and earns lakhs of rupees from Ganja sales in Hyderabad, everyday.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th March 2024 3:26 pm IST
'Ganja Queen' arrested in Hyderabad with 20 kgs drug, Rs 20 lakh
'Ganja Queen' arrested in Hyderabad with 20 kgs drug, Rs 20 lakh

Hyderabad: Ganja queen, Neetu Bai, was apprehended on Thursday, March 14 at Nanakramguda, in a targetted operation by the Cyberabad Special Operation Team (SOT).

Neetu bai who was earlier apprehended by the the police for smuggling ganja in Hyderabad, was caught red handed with 20 kgs of the drug and Rs 20 lakh.

Neetu Bai has been known for catering to both software engineers and locals and earns lakhs of rupees from Ganja sales in Hyderabad, everyday.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad: Tension grips Sultan Bazar as two communities clash

Investigations under the NDPS Act are underway, shedding light on the extent of her involvement and the network behind her operations. It has also come to light that Neetu Bai’s family has been engaged in the illicit trade for quite some time.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th March 2024 3:26 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button