‘Ganja Queen’ arrested in Hyderabad with 20 kgs drug, Rs 20 lakh

Hyderabad: Ganja queen, Neetu Bai, was apprehended on Thursday, March 14 at Nanakramguda, in a targetted operation by the Cyberabad Special Operation Team (SOT).

Neetu bai who was earlier apprehended by the the police for smuggling ganja in Hyderabad, was caught red handed with 20 kgs of the drug and Rs 20 lakh.

Neetu Bai has been known for catering to both software engineers and locals and earns lakhs of rupees from Ganja sales in Hyderabad, everyday.

Investigations under the NDPS Act are underway, shedding light on the extent of her involvement and the network behind her operations. It has also come to light that Neetu Bai’s family has been engaged in the illicit trade for quite some time.