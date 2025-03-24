‘Garbage’: Sona Mohapatra slams Salman Khan over age gap remark

Mumbai: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming film Sikandar is set to release on March 30, but more than the film itself, the massive 31-year age gap between the lead actors has become a hot topic of discussion.

Addressing this issue at a recent Sikandar event in Mumbai, Salman dismissed the criticism, saying, “If the heroine and her father don’t have a problem with the age gap, why are others questioning it?” While his statement drew mixed reactions, singer Sona Mohapatra did not hold back in slamming it.

The Ambarsariya singer, known for her outspoken nature, took to X (formerly Twitter) and called Salman Khan the ‘Bhai of Toxic Masculinity’. She found his response problematic, especially the mention of the heroine’s father being okay with it. Sona wrote, “Heroine aur heroine ke ‘BAAP’ ko koi problem nahin hai’… ‘permission’ like garbage response on being asked about the out-of-context 31-year gap with his leading lady.”

She further added, “The ‘BHAI’ of toxic masculinity, patriarchy doesn’t realise that #India has changed?”

What Exactly Did Salman Say?

At the trailer launch of Sikandar, Salman Khan addressed the controversy head-on, stating, “Phir woh bolte hain 31 years ka difference hai heroine aur mujh mein, arrey jab heroine ko problem nahi hai, heroine ke papa ko dikkat nahi hai, tumko kyun dikkat hai bhai? Inki shaadi hogi, bachchi hongi, toh unke sath bhi kaam karenge. Mummy ki permission toh mil hi jayega.”

His statement left many divided, while Rashmika Mandanna was seen laughing at his remark during the event.

With debates heating up over this comment, the internet remains split. While some fans defend Salman’s take, others believe it highlights Bollywood’s ongoing age-gap issue.

What’s your take on this discussion? Comment below.