Garden View Wakf Mall in Hyderabad to be ready soon: Shabbir Ali

Hyderabad: Advisor to the Government of Telangana (SC, ST, BC & Minorities) Mohammed Ali Shabbir announced that the Congress government would complete all the projects and initiatives that were kept pending by the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) regime to ensure “fast-paced growth” of SC, ST, BC and minorities in Telangana.

Shabbir Ali was speaking to media persons after conducting a review meeting with the officials of the Minorities Welfare Department, Telangana State Wakf Board, and Haj Committee at the Haj House, Nampally on Wednesday, February 7.

On Garden View Wakf Mall

He said that the ‘Garden View Wakf Mall’, which has been “pending for the last 17 years,” would be completed soon. He informed that as the then minorities welfare minister in the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy government in 2005, he was “instrumental” in purchasing two land parcels on either side of the Haj House by spending over Rs 22 crore.

The foundation for the ‘Garden View Wakf Mall’ was laid on February 22, 2009, and construction was started in Nampally.

The structure of seven floors and two cellars was completed during the Congress regime. However, Shabbir Ali said that the previous BRS government “did not touch the project for almost 10 years.”

Consequently, the under-construction building has been “lying idle despite so much investment.”

He directed the officials to invite fresh tenders to complete the project.

He said that the ‘Garden View Wakf Mall’ would have a restaurant and other offices. “It would be used for accommodating Haj pilgrims for one month every year. In the remaining 11 months, the building would be used for other purposes, including providing boarding facilities to students who come from far off to study for Civil Services and other exams,” he added.

He also informed that the arrears of Rs 7.35 crore have been released towards the honorarium for 13,735 Imams and Muezzins across Telangana. He said that the arrears of one more month are pending and they too would be released soon.

Elaborate arrangements for Haj 2024: Shabbir

Shabbir Ali also informed that elaborate arrangements are being made for the Haj season 2024.

He said that nearly 10,000 Haj pilgrims, including those from neighbouring Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh, would leave for the journey from the Hyderabad Embarkation Point.

He said that top-class arrangements would be made for their food, accommodation, and other needs.

Regarding the Wakf Board, he said that a detailed review meeting would be held soon to study the status of Wakf properties in Telangana.

He said that the previous BRS government had “ruined the Wakf institutions by not ensuring their protection.”

He said that the status of vigilance reports and even the Wakf records which were sealed are not known.

However, he said that a detailed review meeting would be held soon to ensure that all properties and their records are protected. Further, he said that the vacancies in the Wakf Board, including 317 Wakf Inspectors’ posts, would be filled within a year in a phased manner.

Efforts towards Urdu to be revived: Shabbir

Further, Shabbir Ali said that the efforts to implement Urdu as the second official language in Telangana would be revived. He accused the BRS of “destroying” the Urdu Academy and its computer centres and libraries by not giving it funds and manpower.

Consequently, he said, the Urdu Academy has been reduced to a “dummy” institution. He said that the Urdu Academy would be strengthened.

Shabbir Ali said that the portfolio of minorities welfare is being held by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy himself and he would ensure that all schemes are properly implemented and all departments get the required funds on time.

The Advisor informed that chief minister Revanth Reddy would conduct detailed review meetings on the welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Minorities after the conclusion of the budget session of the Telangana legislature.