Gates of Himayat Sagar, Osman Sagar opened again to release surplus water

Hyderabad: Authorities have reopened the gates of Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar reservoirs following a rise in water levels due to continuous rains. The excess water is being released into the Musi River.

According to officials, the water level at Osman Sagar was recorded at 1 pm on August 27 at 1,789.1789 feet, against its full level of 1,790 feet. Around 2,500 cusecs of water has accumulated in the reservoir. To manage the inflow, two gates have been lifted by one foot each, releasing 234 cusecs of water.

Similarly, one gate of Himayat Sagar was raised by one foot, discharging 339 cusecs of water. The full reservoir level of Himayat Sagar is 1,763.50 feet, and it is currently receiving an inflow of about 800 cusecs.

The irrigation department is closely monitoring the inflows and has assured that further measures will be taken depending on rainfall and reservoir levels.