Gauahar Khan defends Ranbir as he faces heat for ‘bodyshaming’ Alia

Mumbai: Actress Gauahar Khan, who is known for being vocal on various issues, took to her Twitter recently to indirectly defend Ranbir Kapoor after he was slammed for body shaming his pregnant wife Alia Bhatt.

For the unversed, Ranbir, in one of recent Instagram Live session pointed at Alia’s baby bump said, “Well I can say somebody has phailoed (referencing her weight gain),” adding that it was a “joke”. His comment irked a section of social media users who slammed the actor and called the comment as ‘unacceptable’.

Reacting to this Gauahar wrote, “Aaj kal log kuch zyaada hi sensitive ho gaye hain. Ab apni biwi se kuch halka phulka mazaak karne pe bhi paabandi hai, kya pata kaun kahaan pe offend ho jaaye. Take a chill pill yaar, take light, it will resolve a lot of the issues in the world (People have become very sensitive these days. Now even cracking a light joke with your wife isn’t allowed, who knows what might offend people).”

Gauahar’s tweet did not go well among several netizens. One user wrote, “If husband, wife crack jokes at home… Nobody cares…. Public me aake (in public) making an absurd comment on a live session is called ‘publicity stunt’. Small mistakes make a huge blunder.”

Another wrote, “We should make light on many things there are a lot of issues in the world, but specifically, you tweeted about Ranbir’s low-class humorous comments on weight! But wait not you are the same person who judges BB contestants based on camera? Same!”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who met on the sets of Brahmastra, got married in April this year. The couple is expecting their first child together.