Gauahar Khan enjoys dinner at Palm Arabiana in Hyderabad [Pics]

Hyderabad: TV couple Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar were here on Thursday for a clothing store launch ceremony. From their airport look to their stay in the City Of Nizams, we got to see all glimpses of their visit through their Instagram.

Post their inauguration event, Zaid and Gauahar headed to ‘Meraj’s Palm Arabiana’ in Hyderabad for dinner. Taking to her Insta stories, Bigg Boss 7 winner shared a glimpse of her scrumptious arabian food.

For the unversed, Gauahar and Zaid graced the opening ceremony of a new branch of ‘Sahane — Abaya and Hijab store’ in Abids here. During the event the Best Seller actress interacted with the media and spoke about her connection with Hyderabad. When media personnel asked her how is she feeling after visiting the city, to which she replied, “Bahaut acha lag raha hai, infact Hyderabad aake hamesha he acha lagta hai.”

“Meri life ki first flight Mumbai to Hyderabad thi. Toh Hyderabad will always be special to me because I won my first Miss India title here,” she further shared. Check out the video below.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar jetted off to Mumbai on Friday morning.

Before Hyderabad trip, the couple was in Paris, France for a quick holiday post their IIFA stint in Abu Dhabi. They shared many beautiful glimpses of their vacay on Instagram.