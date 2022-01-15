Gauahar Khan enters Bigg Boss 15, check her fee

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15’s upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar is going to be quite interesting. To add more spice, makers have planned to bring in Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan on the show. The actress, who is very vocal about her views on the reality show and it contestants, will be seen conducting a few tasks and interacting with the housemates.

In a latest promo shared by Colors TV on Instagram, Gauahar Khan will be seen conducting a task wherein she asked contestants who according to them are the deserving top 3 of Bigg Boss 15.

During the task a verbal spat occurs between Tejasswi and Nishant. Where Gauahar is seen keeping her calm, she asked Nishant to calm down, to which Tejasswi aggressively said, ‘Nishant she is asking you to shut up.’ This didn’t go well with Gauahar, who in reply said, ‘don’t put your words in my mouth. That’s not my language.’ Tejasswi then said, ‘I have said that.” Gauahar replied, ‘I don’t appreciate it.’

Gauahar Khan Bigg Boss remuneration

While the viewers are excited to see Gauahar in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, let’s have a quick recap about how much she was paid for stint in the previous seasons. It is a known fact that seniors get very lucrative deals to be on the show. For her stint in Bigg Boss 14, Gauahar Khan was paid Rs 20 lakhs per week. She was on the show as Toofani Senior along with Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan.

In Bigg Boss 7, where she announced as the winner of the show, Gauahar was paid Rs 6 lakh per week.

Bigg Boss 15 nominated contestants

The contestants who are nominated for this week’s eliminations are — Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash, Abhijit Bichukale, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai. Meanwhile, Pratik defeated Tejasswi to win the Ticket To Finale and even bagged the VIP status.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting stories on Bigg Boss 15.