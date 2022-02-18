Gauahar Khan hospitalised, here’s her health update

Mumbai: Actress and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan’s recent Instagram story has left her fans worried. Taking to her social media handle, the Tandav actress revealed that she was hospitalised as shared a photo of her hand with IV drip attached. She wrote, “For all the Allah’s mercies!”

However, in her subsequent Instagram stories, Gauahar Khan informed fans that she is back home and much better. Sharing a cozy picture with her mother Razia Khan, the 35-year-old actress wrote, “Back to where I feel the safest @raziakhan1503.”

Updating her fans and followers, who were worried for her well-being, Gauahar wrote, “I’m ok! Much love to all.”

Gauahar Khan’s husband Zaid Darbar shared a throwback picture from their wedding on Instagram and wrote that he will always stay with her forever. “I’m here for you. Forever & always,” he captioned with white heart emoji and infinity emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Gauahar Khan was last in 14 Phere along with Vikrant Massey and a music video with hubby Zaid. She has been shooting for several projects. She will next be seen in the web series Bestseller. The show is a psychological thriller that also stars Shruti Haasan and Mithun Chakraborty in the lead roles.