Gauahar Khan performs Umrah, shares glimpses on Instagram

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 7 winner and actress Gauahar Khan is currently on a religious trip to Mecca and Madina along with her husband Zaid Darbar and family. The 14 Phere actress, who is an avid social media user, gave several glimpses of her Umrah on Instagram.

Gauahar left for Saudi Arabia on Sunday morning. Zaid took to his Instagram and shared a few glimpses from the airport and wrote, “Finally our dream trip that we were looking forward to right when we decided to get married! ALHAMDULILLAH . Will pray for everyone. #umrah #makkah 🌙 @gauaharkhan.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CcKPgpgI4as/

In another post, Zaid shared pictures with his family and wrote, “The most amazing trip begins ! #alhamdulillah love my family!”

Click here to see what Gauahar Khan shared on Instagram stories. It gave us deeper insight into what an absolutely beautiful soul Gauahar is.

Recently, during her ‘Ask Me Anything’ session, Gauahar revealed that she plans to go for Umrah. She replied to a fan, “Yes In sha allah. This Ramadan with my entire family. Alhamdulillah.”

Gauahar Khan, who is celebrating the holy month of Ramzan with great zeal, made a fun expectations vs reality reel on her social media account. In the video, she showed what people think fasting is like during Roza and what it actually is otherwise.

Check out her other Instagram posts here.