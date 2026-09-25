Gauahar Khan slams Aasif Khan: Moustache is not sunnah in Islam

Mumbai: Actress Gauahar Khan has reacted to actor Aasif’s Khan’s recent remarks on Bigg Boss 20, where the actor linked having a moustache with being a “real man”.

Sharing her thoughts on her social media account, Gauahar questioned Aasif’s chain of thoughts to make such comments and said that a man’s identity should be reflected in his thinking and behaviour rather than his appearance.

Gauahar wrote, “Yaar I have a question , Asif ka career toh acting mein bohat accha chal raha hai naa , he shouldn’t have come on the show to showcase such small thinking and really silly behaviour , when that girl was dissing uditi , in the most low manner , he was enjoying like they r all his thoughts . Felt bad seeing that . Such a good actor par Har cheez mein aisi soch choti lagti hai . Mard ki nishaani mooch hoti hai hahahahah islam mein toh musalman mard ke liye sunnah is no moonch, has he forgotten that ???? Mard ki nishaani uski unchi soch aur behaviour hoti hai ! Wish he knew that !”

(Yaar, I have a question. Asif’s career is going very well in acting, isn’t it? He shouldn’t have come on the show to showcase such small-minded thinking and really silly behaviour. When that girl was dissing Uditi in the most low manner, he was enjoying it as though they were all his thoughts. I felt bad seeing that. Such a good actor, but in everything, such thinking seems so petty. ‘A moustache is a sign of a man,’ hahahaha. In Islam, for a Muslim man, the Sunnah is to have no moustache. Has he forgotten that???? A man’s true sign is his broad-minded thinking and behaviour! Wish he knew that!)

Gauahar’s reaction came after Aasif, during a recent conversation in the Bigg Boss 20 house, said that he comes from Rajasthan and that moustaches are an identity there.

He further said that those without moustaches are not considered men enough. His remarks came after Gullu and Aman Gandhi questioned the significance he was attaching to facial hair.

Gullu responded by pointing out that many people, including the host of the show Salman Khan, do not sport moustaches.

Fellow contestant Mahhi Vij also disagreed with Aasif’s comments and said that being a “real man” was not about such attributes but about how one behaves and keeps a family together.

Gauahar herself has a strong Bigg Boss connection. She participated in Bigg Boss 7 in 2013 and emerged as the winner of the season.

Aasif Khan, meanwhile, is currently participating in Bigg Boss 20. The Panchayat actor has been part of many conversations and controversies inside the house since entering the reality shows.