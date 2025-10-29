Hyderabad: One of television’s most confident and admired actresses, Gauahar Khan, continues to win hearts with her charm and bold personality. Known for her fearless attitude and straightforward nature, Gauahar rose to fame after winning Bigg Boss 7 and has since built a massive fan following across the country.

Gauahar Khan to meet fans in Hyderabad

And now, the actress is all set to meet her Hyderabadi fans this weekend! Gauahar will make an appearance at the She Glam Expo, happening on November 1 and 2 at Kings Crown Convention, Gudimalkapur. She will be attending the event on November 1.

In a video shared by the expo’s official Instagram handle, Gauahar said, “I am excited to see you all.”

The event promises to bring together shopping, food, fun, and culture, all under one roof. So, if you’re a Gauahar Khan fan, mark your calendars and don’t miss the chance to meet your favorite star this weekend!