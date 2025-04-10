Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar all set to welcome their second child

Mumbai: Actor and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan and her husband, Zaid Darbar, are all set to welcome their second child. The much-loved couple shared the joyful news with fans on Instagram through an adorable video on Thursday, which has since gone viral on social media.

Gauahar captioned the video with a heartfelt message: “Bismillah!! Need your prayers and love. Make the world dance by spreading love. #GazaBaby2”.

The announcement has received an outpouring of love and blessings from fans and fellow celebrities alike.

Gauahar and Zaid, who tied the knot in December 2020, embraced parenthood for the first time in May 2023 with the birth of their son, Zehaan. They had revealed their first pregnancy in December 2022.

As the couple prepares to welcome their newest bundle of joy, well-wishers from across the world continue to shower them with prayers and love.