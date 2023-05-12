Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar blessed with a baby boy

Mumbai: Good News! Celebrity couple Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar welcomed their first child on Wednesday.

The couple have been blessed with a baby boy.

Taking to Instagram, actor Gauahar Khan shared a sweet post and announced the news on Thursday.

“Allahumma baarik fihi,” she captioned the post.

Her post reads, “It’s a Boy As salaam u alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar.”

Soon after the couple announced the news, their friends and fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages.

Actor Vikrant Massey commented, “Bahut bahut mubaarak to you both. Stay blessed.”

Kishwer Merchant wrote, “Mashallah, Congratulations u guys.”

“omgg congratulations to both of you,” a fan commented.

Suyyash Rai commented, “Congratulations GK n Zaid stay blessed guys.”

Gauahar and Zaid got married on December 25, 2020. Reportedly, the two met while shopping for groceries during the lockdown. The two began chatting and friendship soon turned to love.

In December last year, the duo announced the pregnancy news with an adorable animated video.

The fun video read, “One became two when Z met G. And now the adventure continues as we soon become three. In Sha Allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this beautiful journey.”