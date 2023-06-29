Gauahar Khan’s son Zehaan’s first eid with ‘Ammi & Abbu’

Mumbai: Gauahar Khan, a popular actress who recently gave birth to her son Zehaan, celebrated his first Eid with joy. Gauahar and her husband, Zaid Darbar, have been enjoying parenthood and making this special occasion for their child memorable. Gauahar took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of Zehaan in a customised outfit, as well as her heartfelt greetings to her fans.

Zehaan’s Cute Customized Outfit

Gauahar Khan delighted her fans by sharing a sweet photo of her baby boy sleeping on his bed. Zehaan looked absolutely adorable in a white onesie with green socks. The actress made a point of concealing his face in the photograph, emphasizing her protectiveness as a mother. The outfit was emblazoned with a special message that read, “My first Eid al-Adha with Ammi and Abbu.”

Eid Greetings and Special Gestures

Gauahar Khan wished her fans a happy Eid in an Instagram post. She thanked her uncle, Arif Audi, for giving Zehaan the customized outfit, affectionately known as “eidi.” However, it was Zaid Darbar’s gesture that moved people the most, as the adoring father gave Zehaan his first jaanamaz (prayer rug) and topi (cap). “Eid Mubarak,”.Zaid Darbar’s note read, “Eid Mubarak. Thank u @arifaudi786 maamu for this eidi! #outfit and dad got him his first jaanamaz and topi! BaarakAllahfihi.”

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, who got married in 2020 welcomed their first child on May 10 2023.