Gauahar to Ali: All celebrities who performed Umrah this year

Amid the holy month of Ramzan, seeing celebrities taking time out of their busy schedules and professional commitments to connect with their faith is quite heartening. From Dilip Kumar to Aamir Khan, we saw several actors performing Hajj and Umrah in the past years.

Umrah is a pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, and it can be done any time of the year. However, for Haj people travel to the same place, but only during Eid-ul-azha.

In this write-up, let’s have a look at the celebrities who went to Saudi Arabia this year to embark on Umrah. From Sana Khan to Ali Fazal, actors blessed our feeds with peaceful pictures from their ‘most favourite and beautiful’ place in the world.

In January this year, Ali Fazal took tine out of his shoot schedule in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. Sharing a video from the trip, he had written, “To Medina and then Mecca! What a way to end my shoot! I am truly blessed i think in many ways. I like to think at least . This one was for Amma and Nana. Their loss will never heal me .. maybe healing isn’t the answer. Seeking is. We’ll find out. But i prayed n i prayed for all those around me. Family, friends, and all the people in need of love. There are just too many. And guess what ? Theres even more love to give and get. So sit tight you’all.. i just pumped some serious love atchya!!! For all the atheists.. consider this one big meditation that just wont go wrong. Too many energies at play. Way too many. gaana sahi lagayaa hai kuchh bhi bolo.”

Bigg Boss 7 winner and actress Gauahar Khan along with her husband Zaid Darbar and their families went to the holy place earlier this month. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2020, shared several, glimpses on their social media.

Former actress Sana Khan, who quit showbiz in 2020, is currently on their pilgrimage during the holy month of Ramzan. Sana, who is super active on social media, has been constantly sharing each and every bit of her religious trip on her Instagram. Check them out below.

Meanwhile, let’s take a quick recap of pictures shared by other celebrities from their Umrah and Hajj pilgrimage in the past.

Mohammed Yusuf Khan (known as #DilipKumar) was pictured in Masjid al-Haram while visiting (Umrah) in the holy cities of Makkah and Medina in 2013. Referred to as the "Tragedy King" and "The First Khan" Dilip Kumar died at the age of 98 and was buried in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/IUvyix8s1E — Akhlad khan (@BawaNaaved) July 8, 2021

Muhammad Yousaf Khan aka Dilip Kumar Sahab during Umrah in 2013! ❤️ The picture was recently shared on his Twitter account. #TSH #DilipkumarRIP#DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/ui5EsWIK8J — Dr. Zain Idrees (@DoctorMZain) July 7, 2021

Shahid Afridi and Aamir Khan #Hajj

They were together just few minutes ago pic.twitter.com/Qseei66t — Zeeshan (@xe_m) October 23, 2012

Aamir Khan with mother Zeenat Hussain in a pilgrimage to Hajj. #WholeWorldIsWaitingForDhoom3Trailer pic.twitter.com/tvBwnS6AV8 — Priya Dear (@PriyaLaung) September 26, 2013