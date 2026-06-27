Bigg Boss winner getting divorced, wife confirms

Mumbai: The premiere episode of Lock Upp Season 2 opened with a shocking revelation as actress Akanksha Chamola spoke about her separation from husband and actor Gaurav Khanna.

The moment came after Akanksha received the “expose card” inside the show. As per the rule, she had to reveal something personal that was known only to her. Akanksha then shared that she and Gaurav have not been living together for over a year and have mutually decided to part ways.

Her confession left everyone surprised, especially because the couple had always maintained a dignified public image. Akanksha said that she and Gaurav are still on good terms and continue to support each other. She also added that they attend events together because there is no bitterness between them.

Talking about the reason behind the decision, Akanksha said they realised they were not compatible with each other. She explained that despite trying to make things work, both of them eventually felt that separation was the right step.

Host Riteish Deshmukh then asked her if this happened around the time when Gaurav was inside Bigg Boss. Akanksha agreed and said that the two were taking space from each other during that phase. She added that their families had also asked them to take some time apart and think about the relationship.

Akanksha further said that even after taking time, things did not work out between them. She made it clear that the decision was mutual and that they continue to share respect for each other.

For the unversed, Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna got married in 2016. Over the years, the two were often seen together at public events and on social media. Earlier too, rumours about trouble in their marriage had surfaced, but the couple had denied them at the time.

With Akanksha now opening up about the separation on national television, the premiere episode of Lock Upp 2 has already given viewers one of its first major emotional moments.