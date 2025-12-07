Gaurav Khanna WINS Bigg Boss 19 trophy, season 2025 ends

Gaurav Khanna lifted the Bigg Boss 19 trophy and walked away with a staggering prize money of Rs 50 lakh

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna
Mumbai: The wait is finally over! After three months of drama, emotion, and high-voltage entertainment, Gaurav Khanna has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 19, defeating Farrhana Bhatt, who walked away with the runner-up title. The grand finale was a star-studded affair, with host Salman Khan presiding over the final moments and adding his signature flair to the night.

Gaurav Khanna wins Bigg Boss 19

The road to the finale was anything but smooth. The original top 5 Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik saw two unexpected exits just before the final showdown.

Finale eliminations

First came the shocking eviction of singer Amaal Mallik, who finished at 5th place. Next, social-media sensation Tanya Mittal was eliminated at 4th place, leaving the top 3 standing. Then, comedian-contestant Pranit More was evicted, paving the way for the ultimate face-off between Gaurav and Farrhana.

In the end, after weeks of performances, conflicts, emotional confessions and loyalty tests, Gaurav’s journey came out on top securing him the highly coveted trophy. Farrhana, with her strong presence and fan following, earned the runner-up spot and applause from housemates and viewers alike.

With finale night concluded, fans everywhere are celebrating the victory of Gaurav Khanna and applauding every finalist for their unforgettable season.

What’s your take on Gaurav’s win?

