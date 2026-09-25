Gauri Khan’s restaurant row: Influencer admits paneer wasn’t fake

Mumbai: A restaurant visit, a few drops of iodine and a viral reel landed influencer Sarthak Sachdeva in a controversy involving Gauri Khan’s restaurant, TORII. Now, the content creator has revisited the episode, opening up about how his attempt to check the paneer’s authenticity backfired.

Sarthak’s original video sparked a storm in April 2025 after he claimed that the Mumbai restaurant had served him fake paneer. However, in a recent interview, he acknowledged that he had relied on information online and reached the wrong conclusion.

What happened at TORII?

During his visit, Sarthak ordered a paneer dish and added iodine to a piece to check its authenticity. When it changed colour, he interpreted the reaction as evidence of fake paneer and shared the footage online.

The reel quickly drew attention, putting the restaurant’s food quality under scrutiny. TORII rejected the allegation, explaining that the iodine reaction indicated starch rather than proving that the paneer was fake. The restaurant attributed the result to soy-based ingredients in the dish and defended the quality of its ingredients.

The fallout behind the viral reel

According to Sarthak’s account, the controversy coincided with a food awards event where TORII had a nomination. He claimed that the attention surrounding his reel overshadowed the occasion for the restaurant.

He also said that he was subsequently contacted and asked to review the food again. According to his account, he eventually removed the video after the matter was settled privately. The details of that arrangement remain unverified.

‘The paneer wasn’t fake’

Reflecting on the episode in a recent interview, Sarthak admitted that he had visited the restaurant armed with internet knowledge about the test. A Shah Rukh Khan fan, he also expressed regret over the controversy involving his favourite star’s wife’s restaurant.

“But I realised that I made a mistake. The paneer wasn’t fake,” he said. His admission adds crucial context to the original reel, which drew attention through an allegation he has since withdrawn.