Gautam Adani may soon become second Indian to enter into $100 bn club

Mumbai: The net worth of Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of Adani Group who is also the second richest person in India is likely to become the second Indian to enter into a $100 billion club.

Currently, his net worth stands at $90.7 billion. It increased significantly over the past few months due to the surge in the share prices of his companies.

Adani may replace Mukesh Ambani as India’s richest person

It is also likely that Adani may replace chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Mukesh Ambani as India’s richest person.

Currently, the net worth of Ambani is $98.3 billion. He is also likely to enter the 100-billion club. However, it will not be the first time, earlier too, Ambani’s net worth cross $100 billion.

The share price of RIL on Friday touched Rs. 2567.30. By the end of the day’s trading, the price was Rs. 2537.

Business of Adani

He is the founder of Adani Group which is the largest port operator in India.

Recently, Adani Group and South Korea’s POSCO agreed to explore business cooperation opportunities, including the establishment of a green, environment-friendly Integrated Steel Mill at Mundra, Gujarat, as well as other businesses. The investment is estimated to be up to USD 5 Billion.

The non-binding MoU signed between POSCO and Adani intends to further collaborate at the group business level in various industries such as renewable energy, hydrogen, and logistics in response to carbon reduction requirements.

Top five richest persons in India

Ambani and Adani occupy the first and second positions respectively in the list of top five richest persons in India. The other persons are as follow:

Name Net worth Industry Mukesh Ambani $98.3 B Energy Gautam Adani $90.7 B Industrial Shiv Nadar $32.5 B Technology Radhakishan Damani $21.3 B Retail Lakshmi Mittal $20.8 B Steel

Although the current trends hint that Gautam Adani may surpass Mukesh Ambani to become the richest person in India and Asia, nothing is certain as these valuation changes quickly.