Gautam Gambhir to train young cricketers in Raipur

Raipur: Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir is set to train young cricketers in Chhattisgarh for the first time. A special Cricket Masterclass and Training Camp will be held in April and May, where aspiring players will receive high-level coaching under Gambhir’s guidance.

The camp is being organised in collaboration with Ekana and Aranya and will also feature experienced coaches such as Mayank Siddana (former Delhi Ranji team selector), Suhail Sharma (assistant coach of India Capitals), and Atul Ranade (former India ‘C’ fielding coach).

This will be the first time an Indian cricket team head coach will conduct a training camp in Chhattisgarh. The state has recently seen a surge in cricket enthusiasm, especially after the success of the International Masters League held in Raipur.

With Gautam Gambhir’s involvement, young cricketers in the region now have a golden opportunity to learn from one of the game’s greats.

Players interested in joining the camp will have to go through trials on March 22 and 23 at Emerging Cricket Ground, Avanti Vihar, Raipur. Selected players will then participate in the exclusive training camp in April and May.

The training camp fee is Rs 12,500 for players above 16 years and Rs 9,000 for players under 16 years. Participants will receive a cricket kit signed by Gautam Gambhir (T-shirt & cap), nutritious snacks and hydration, scholarship opportunities in the future, transportation service, and a direct mentorship session with Gautam Gambhir.