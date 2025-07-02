Gaza: Director of Indonesian hospital, family killed in Israeli strike

Gaza Strip: Dr Marwan Sultan, director of the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, was killed on Wednesday, July 2, in an Israeli airstrike that struck his home near the 17th junction, west of Gaza City. His wife and five children also died in the attack.

In a statement, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza condemned the killing, calling it a “heinous crime” and part of a continued campaign against medical and humanitarian personnel since the beginning of the assault on the enclave, the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) reported.

“This crime reflects a deliberate strategy to target those providing lifesaving services,” the ministry said, stressing that such actions violate international humanitarian norms.

#عاجل |مدير مجمع الشفاء،:



– استشهاد مدير المستشفى الإندونيسي بقصف الاحتلال جريمة جديدة بحق الطواقم الطبية بغزة



– مدير المستشفى الإندونيسي كان واحدا من استشاريين اثنين مختصين بأمراض قلب شمالي غزة pic.twitter.com/dP8T3NhUMn — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) July 2, 2025

Dr Sultan was a leading figure in Gaza’s medical community, playing a central role at the Indonesian Hospital, which has been critical in treating casualties from Israeli strikes.

Also Read Chappelle slams DJ Khaled on silence over Gaza war

The attack comes amid the near-collapse of Gaza’s healthcare system, worsened by the blockade, destruction of facilities, and ongoing targeting of health workers — a direct breach of the Geneva Conventions.

Since October 7, 2023, 1,580 medical professionals have been killed, according to the Government Media Office.

On the diplomatic front, former US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that Israel had accepted terms for a proposed 60-day ceasefire, to be presented by Qatari and Egyptian mediators.

“I hope, for the sake of the Middle East, that Hamas accepts this agreement, because the situation will not get better—it will get worse,” he posted on social media.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 07.01.25 06:25 PM EST pic.twitter.com/SL1UuSooyP — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 1, 2025

Hamas responded on Wednesday, expressing willingness to engage but reaffirmed it would not agree to any proposal that does not bring a complete end to the war.

As of Tuesday, July 1, at least 56,647 Palestinians have been killed and 134,105 injured in the Gaza since October 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The war has devastated the enclave, triggering international condemnation over the scale of civilian suffering.