GCC leaders congratulate newly elected UAE Prez Mohammed bin Zayed

The leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Saturday congratulated Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on his election as the president of the UAE, to succeed the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, who passed away on Friday.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, congratulated Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on the occasion of his election as President of the Emirates by the Supreme Council of the Union.

The Saudi leadership said they look forward to strengthening ties and boosting the relationship between the two countries, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

#خادم_الحرمين_الشريفين وسمو #ولي_العهد يهنئان سمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان بمناسبة انتخابه رئيسًا لدولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة من قبل المجلس الأعلى للاتحاد.#واس pic.twitter.com/NfAZpQzuNx — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) May 14, 2022

UAE

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai offered his congratulations.

انتخب المجلس الأعلى للاتحاد اليوم أخي صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان رئيساً للدولة..

محمد بن زايد هو ظل زايد وامتداده فينا..ومؤسس مئوية دولتنا..وحامي حمى اتحادنا. نبارك له، ونبايعه، ويبايعه شعبنا .. وتنقاد له البلاد كلها ليأخذها في دروب العز والمجد والسؤدد بإذن الله . — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) May 14, 2022

Qatar

The Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, sent a congratulatory to bin Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on his election as President of the UAE, wishing him and the Emirati people further progress and development.

سمو الأمير المفدى يهنئ أخيه صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان، بمناسبة انتخابه رئيسا لدولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة الشقيقة، متمنيا سموه له وللشعب الإماراتي الشقيق مزيدا من التقدم والنماء. https://t.co/qHfeIwoTSr — الديوان الأميري (@AmiriDiwan) May 14, 2022

Oman

Sultan Haitham of Oman sent a message expressing his heartfelt congratulations to Sheikh Mohamed, and wishing him success in leading the Emirati people to achieve more progress and prosperity, the Oman News Agency reported.

حضرةُ صاحبِ الجلالةِ السُّلطان #هيثم_بن_طارق المعظم ـ حفظه الله ورعاه ـ يبعث برقية تهنئة إلى أخيه صاحب السمو الشيخ #محمد_بن_زايد آل نهيان رئيس دولة #الإمارات العربية المتحدة، بمناسبة انتخابه رئيسًا لدولة الإمارات. #العمانية pic.twitter.com/41prxVg98U — وكالة الأنباء العمانية (@OmanNewsAgency) May 14, 2022

Kuwait

In the same context, Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed shortly after his election was announced, in a message wishing the new UAE President and the country well.

سمو أمير البلاد الشيخ نواف الأحمد الجابر الصباح يبعث ببرقية تهنئة إلى سمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان رئيس الإمارات بمناسبة انتخابه رئيسا للدولة وسمو نائب الأمير ولي العهد وسمو رئيس مجلس الوزراء يبعثان ببرقيتين مماثلتين https://t.co/6l9eXg6VRw#كونا #الكويت — كـــــــــــونا KUNA (@kuna_ar) May 14, 2022

Bahrain

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa sent a cable of congratulations to Sheikh Mohamed following his election as President of the UAE.

The King expressed sincere congratulations to Sheikh Mohammed for the precious trust bestowed upon him by the members of the UAE Federal Supreme Council.

HM King congratulates UAE President; praises solid bilateral relationshttps://t.co/7gG04LF7gL pic.twitter.com/XIfFdOq3RO — Bahrain News Agency (@bna_en) May 14, 2022

GCC

For his part, Nayef Al Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Gulf Co-operation Council, expressed confidence that the UAE would continue its pioneering role and add to its achievements and successes under its new President.

“The UAE begins a new era and a historical phase under the leadership of Sheikh Mohamed,”Al Hajraf said.

بمناسبة انتخابه رئيسا لدولة الإمارات، الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون مهنئًا صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد: قائد ملهم لمستقبل مشرق، فخير خلف لخير سلف https://t.co/54DbUZG8jx#مجلس_التعاون#الإمارات pic.twitter.com/Q8nPBm4YGR — مجلس التعاون (@GCCSG) May 14, 2022

Earlier in the day, the Federal Supreme Council announced the unanimous choice of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed as president, in accordance with Article 51 of the Constitution, which gives members of the Council the right to choose the president exclusively.

Mohammed bin Zayed became the third president of the UAE since its founding in 1971, after his founding father, Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan, and his brother, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, who died on, Friday, at the age of 73, after a long struggle with illness.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the 17th ruler of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the largest emirate in the country.

He was born on March 11, 1961, the third son of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the first president of the UAE, to his third wife, Fatima bint Mubarak Al Ketbi.

Mohammed bin Zayed also holds a number of political, legislative, and economic positions for the state, and is known to have been the de facto ruler of the country during the illness of his older brother Khalifa bin Zayed, since 2014.