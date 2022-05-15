GCC leaders congratulate newly elected UAE Prez Mohammed bin Zayed

The leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Saturday congratulated Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on his election as the president of the UAE, to succeed the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, who passed away on Friday.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, congratulated Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on the occasion of his election as President of the Emirates by the Supreme Council of the Union.
The Saudi leadership said they look forward to strengthening ties and boosting the relationship between the two countries, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
UAE
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai offered his congratulations.
Qatar
The Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, sent a congratulatory to bin Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on his election as President of the UAE, wishing him and the Emirati people further progress and development.
Oman
Sultan Haitham of Oman sent a message expressing his heartfelt congratulations to Sheikh Mohamed, and wishing him success in leading the Emirati people to achieve more progress and prosperity, the Oman News Agency reported.
Kuwait
In the same context, Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed shortly after his election was announced, in a message wishing the new UAE President and the country well.
Bahrain
King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa sent a cable of congratulations to Sheikh Mohamed following his election as President of the UAE.
The King expressed sincere congratulations to Sheikh Mohammed for the precious trust bestowed upon him by the members of the UAE Federal Supreme Council.
GCC
For his part, Nayef Al Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Gulf Co-operation Council, expressed confidence that the UAE would continue its pioneering role and add to its achievements and successes under its new President.
“The UAE begins a new era and a historical phase under the leadership of Sheikh Mohamed,”Al Hajraf said.
Earlier in the day, the Federal Supreme Council announced the unanimous choice of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed as president, in accordance with Article 51 of the Constitution, which gives members of the Council the right to choose the president exclusively.
Mohammed bin Zayed became the third president of the UAE since its founding in 1971, after his founding father, Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan, and his brother, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, who died on, Friday, at the age of 73, after a long struggle with illness.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the 17th ruler of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the largest emirate in the country.
He was born on March 11, 1961, the third son of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the first president of the UAE, to his third wife, Fatima bint Mubarak Al Ketbi.
Mohammed bin Zayed also holds a number of political, legislative, and economic positions for the state, and is known to have been the de facto ruler of the country during the illness of his older brother Khalifa bin Zayed, since 2014.