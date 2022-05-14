Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan appointed President of UAE

Abu Dhabi: The Supreme Council of the Union on Saturday, elected Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as President of the UAE, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The Council held a meeting at the Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi, headed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

He becomes the third president in the country’s history following the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who had been the country’s president since 2004.

61-year-old Sheikh Mohamed, who served as Abu Dhabi Crown Prince since November 2004, will also be the 17th Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his appreciation and gratitude for the precious trust placed in him by the members of the Supreme Council of the Union, the rulers of the Emirates, praying to the Almighty to guide him and help him to bear this great responsibility.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, offered his congratulations.

Today, the Federal Supreme Council elected my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as President of the State,” he wrote on Twitter.

“We congratulate him, and we pledge allegiance to him, and our people pledge allegiance to him.”

انتخب المجلس الأعلى للاتحاد اليوم أخي صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان رئيساً للدولة..

محمد بن زايد هو ظل زايد وامتداده فينا..ومؤسس مئوية دولتنا..وحامي حمى اتحادنا. نبارك له، ونبايعه، ويبايعه شعبنا .. وتنقاد له البلاد كلها ليأخذها في دروب العز والمجد والسؤدد بإذن الله . — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) May 14, 2022

Sheikh Mohammed has also held the position of Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces since January 2005. He is known for playing a key role in the development of the UAE Armed Forces in terms of strategic planning, training, organizational structure and strengthening defense capabilities.

A statement by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs said that according to Article 51 of the Constitution, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was unanimously elected.

Similarly, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was declared president one day after the death of his father, the founding father of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on November 2, 2004.