Gehlot govt waives off registration fee of ED regional office building

It needs to be mentioned here that the finance department is with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has waived off the registration fee of the Enforcement Directorate’s office here.

The state Finance Department recently issued a notification to waive off the registration fee on the lease deed of the ED Regional Office building. ED’s zonal office building is in Jaipur’s Jhalana Institutional Area where the offices of many central and state departments are located.

The ED had sent a proposal to the Finance Department to waive off the registration fee on the building of the zonal office. Accepting the proposal, the Finance Department has now issued a notification to waive off the fee.

The registration fee of ED’s zonal office building has been waived at a time when political allegations and counter-allegations are continuing over the ED raids in the paper leak case.

The government in general allots land for central and state offices at cheap rates and waives many types of fees. The central and state departments send proposals for the exemptions to the government, which is usually approved by the finance department.

