Gehlot terms Dhankhar’s resignation ‘suspicious’

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has raised serious questions over the sudden resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, terming it “suspicious” and suggesting it could be part of a larger political strategy by the RSS and BJP.

Gehlot said the Vice President’s resignation, citing health reasons, appears abrupt and unusual. He linked it to Dhankhar’s repeated interventions on farmers’ issues.

“Jagdeep Dhankhar had been continuously voicing concerns about farmers, both inside and outside Parliament. He even once rebuked the Agriculture Minister on this matter,” Gehlot said.

He further claimed that he had sensed pressure being exerted on constitutional positions. “I had said in Jodhpur 10 days ago that both the Vice President and Lok Sabha Speaker were working under pressure. Later, Dhankharji came to Jaipur and denied this. But saying it is one thing, reality is something else,” Gehlot added.

Gehlot alleged that the resignation may be linked to a political maneuver. “The House was in session all day, and the resignation happened suddenly. I have known his family for 50 years. This raises doubts. Is RSS-BJP preparing for some major political development?”

The Congress leader also expressed shock over reports that the government will not hold a formal farewell for the outgoing Vice President.

“This is not only shocking and sad, but also raises many questions,” he said.

Questioning the justification of health reasons, Gehlot said, “Even when the Prime Minister or President undergoes serious surgeries like heart bypass, they do not resign. Then why has the Vice President done so? This is unprecedented.”

Gehlot concluded by saying, “Only two people know the truth — Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Time will tell what the real reason behind this resignation was.”

Jagdeep Dhankhar’s sudden resignation has shocked the political leaders across party lines and has also sparked speculation as to what prompted him to take such a decision.