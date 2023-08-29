Gender-specific laws not meant to be anti-opposite gender: Delhi HC

Judicial neutrality is vital to ensuring fair and equitable treatment of all parties, irrespective of gender, she said.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 29th August 2023 12:33 pm IST
Delhi High Court

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has stressed on the importance of remaining gender-neutral while dealing with gender-specific laws, stating that the existence of such laws should not lead to bias against any particular gender.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma observations came while setting aside a trial court order that framed charges against a man for outraging the modesty of a woman employee by using vulgar language against her.

“…it is crucial to recognise that gender-specific laws are not meant to be ‘anti-opposite gender’but rather serve the purpose of addressing unique issues faced by a particular gender,” she said.

MS Education Academy

The court said that gender-specific laws are designed to address specific concerns faced by particular genders and should not be seen as inherently biased against the opposite gender.

The judge said that the foundation of any legal proceeding, regardless of gender specificity, rests on the availability of adequate evidence and adherence to due process of law. It stressed that gender specificity should not compromise the fundamental principles of fairness and justice.

Also Read
Times Group withdraws petition against Republic TV, Arnab from Delhi HC

Justice Sharma further clarified that the fact that a piece of legislation is gender-specific should not change the role of a judge from being neutral to tilting towards a particular gender.

Judicial neutrality is vital to ensuring fair and equitable treatment of all parties, irrespective of gender, she said.

The judge said that while India’s criminal justice system is adversarial in nature, it should not be adversarial between genders but instead focus on the individuals involved, treating both the complainant and the accused fairly.

Justice Sharma stressed that gender-specific provisions should be interpreted and applied neutrally, without presuming bias in favour of any gender unless such a presumption is explicitly mentioned in the legislation itself.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 29th August 2023 12:33 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button