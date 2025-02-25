Gene Therapy Centre of Excellence to come up in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Miltenyi Biotec, a leading provider of cell and gene therapy solutions, announced the launch of India’s first dedicated Cell and Gene Therapy Centre of Excellence, known as the Miltenyi Innovation and Technology Centre (MITC), in Hyderabad.

Spanning 1,800 square meters in Genome Valley, the MITC aims to foster innovation by integrating expertise, best practices, and cutting-edge technologies to combat diseases such as cancer.

Centre will serve as a collaborative hub

The centre will serve as a collaborative hub, hosting seminars and workshops on immunology, stem cell biology, cancer research, and other key areas.

According to Dr. Kathrin Misera-Lang, Consul General (Interim) of the Federal Republic of Germany, this state-of-the-art facility will significantly contribute to cell and gene therapies, improving healthcare outcomes and strengthening India’s leadership in life sciences.

Dr. Toon Overstijns, Managing Director of Miltenyi Biomedicine and Board Member of Miltenyi Biotec BV & Co KG, emphasized that MITC is a pivotal step in accelerating the global revolution in cell and gene therapies.

Dr. Boris Stoffel, Chief Commercial Officer and Board Member of Miltenyi Biotec BV & Co KG noted that MITC will drive advancements in biomedical research, supporting the scientific and medical community in developing new therapies for diseases with limited treatment options.

The centre will enable close collaboration with researchers, physicians, and industry, providing them with the necessary tools and expertise to deliver transformative therapies to patients.