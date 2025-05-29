Genuine assigned land tillers to receive pattas: Telangana revenue minister

Hyderabad: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has disclosed that the state government was going to take a decision on the assigned lands being tilled by the assignees who were not issued pattas earlier, and that the modalities of it were being worked out.

During a review meeting of Bhu Bharati and Indiramma Illu housing schemes with all the district collectors of the undivided Warangal district on Thursday, May 29, he instructed them to clear all the genuine cases of Saada Bainamas (land sale deeds signed on white papers), and keep them ready, but not to upload them in the Bhu Bharathi revenue portal yet.

He said that after the reopening of the High Court on June 5 or 6, the advocate general will work on on the stay on the Saada Bainama cases, so that they could all be resolved.

There were around 9,26,000 cases of Saada Bainama for which applications were made in 2020, when the previous government wanted to resolve those cases. In addition to those petitions, the collectors informed the minister that most of the petitions coming in during the Bhu Bharati grievance redressal programmes were also concerning Saada Bainama issues that were not previously reported.

Also Read Survey to be conducted in 413 Telangana villages having no ‘Naksha’

The minister directed the collectors to accept Bhu Bharathi petitions starting June 2 from all mandals till June 20, and to address those issues between June 21 to August 15.

He said that in addition to 680 to 690 government surveyors being recruited, an additional 4,400 to 4,500 gram panchayat officers who were being recruited, will be allotted to the respective mandals on June 1 or 2.

Regarding the Indiramma Illu scheme, he expressed anguish at the final list of beneficiaries not being sent to the in-charge ministers for approval, even as the houses were in various stages of construction in every district.

In addition to the already allotted Indiramma houses to each constituency, he said that an additional 1,500 houses were being allotted to each constituency, just to keep them in the buffer list. He asked the collectors to prepare the buffer list ready by June 6.