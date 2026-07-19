George Russell is out of Belgian Grand Prix

Russell raised his hands in disbelief before leaving the stranded car.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:
George Russell's F1 car crashes out of the Belgian Grand Prix, with team members reacting.
George Russell

Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium): George Russell retired on lap one of the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday, July 19, after contact with Lewis Hamilton in a heavy blow to his Formula 1 title chances.

Russell was trying to retake a place from Lewis Hamilton around the outside when the Ferrari driver clipped his rear wheel and sent him spinning into the gravel trap. That brought out the safety car. Russell raised his hands in disbelief before leaving the stranded car.

“Car crossed over right in front of me,” Hamilton said.

Subhan Bakery

Russell’s Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli, the standings leader, was leading after he took pole position Saturday in qualifying. Russell has been struggling to match Antonelli’s pace in recent races and has suggested an issue with the Mercedes car may be holding him back.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:

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