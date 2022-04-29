German footballer Mesut Ozil condemns violence against Indian Muslims

Former German footballer Mesut Ozil on Wednesday strongly condemned violence against Muslims in India and called upon citizens to speak up to create awareness about the treatment of Muslims in India.

“Praying during the holy night of Lailat al-Qadr for the safety and well-being of our Muslim brothers and sisters in India,” the 33-year-old wrote on Twitter.

“Let’s spread awareness to this shameful situation! What is happening to the human rights in the so-called largest democracy in the world?#BreakTheSilence,” he added.

On April 8, Ozil had taken to social media and published a message about world peace during the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Let’s keep praying for peace in the world- not just in Ukraine, but also in Palestine, Syria, Yemen, Iraq, and all other places in the world where people are suffering from war. #StopWAR #JummaMubarak,” Ozil tweeted.

Ozil’s tweet spread like wildfire on social media and received mixed reactions from fans on Twitter, while some supported his views, others harshly criticised.

I'm so glad this clown was kicked out of Arsenal in the most disrespectful fashion because he deserves it all! https://t.co/uRHMc4TPah — 𝖘𝖆𝖍𝖎𝖑 🥶 (@SahilxAFC_) April 28, 2022

Thank you so much brother for exposing hindutva terrorism & India's so called largest democracy https://t.co/0k2JksPcmy — Babar_malik (@Babar_7860) April 28, 2022

Attacks on India’s Muslim minority are rapidly becoming an international issue. A smart government would recognize this as a serious problem and address it quickly, in part by cracking down hard on anti-Muslim vigilantes. In India they’ll settle for trolling Mesut Ozil instead. https://t.co/3WpiuOMTJz — Sadanand Dhume (@dhume) April 28, 2022

Thank you @MesutOzil1088. Jazakallah. May Allah accept your and millions' others prayers for the safety and well-being of all Muslim brothers and sisters and all humanity. https://t.co/uZb7IL0fuk — Zafarul-Islam Khan (@khan_zafarul) April 28, 2022

Suddenly all the celebrities worrying about Indian Muslims??

Let me tell you brother, they are the safest in India and taken care by every political party to maximum. We majority are scared people in India. 🙏 https://t.co/dc9IiDx8W5 — Avantika (@soul_avantika) April 28, 2022

A prominent footballer selling fake Muz!im victimhood propaganda for the Muz!im ummah.



Compare this to 'Hindu' cricketers who have never uttered a single word in support of CAA or against the perpetual systematic ethnic cleansing of Hindus in Pakistan and Bangladesh. https://t.co/NXbW6Qhf7R — Angraj (@angraj_) April 28, 2022

No INDIAN ever advised you on how to play your Football.



Come to India and I will take you around the country.



Instead of accepting MONEY to spread lies on social Media, invest ur time in knowing the truth.



If you cannot do that, STFU. https://t.co/EIg3zpGZIX — Varadraj Adya (@varadadya) April 29, 2022

Mesut Ozil left the team in 2018 after being accused of racism in German football and now serves as captain and midfielder for Turkish Super League club Fenerbahce.