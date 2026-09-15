German to French, why Hyderabad students learn European languages

Hyderabad: Uncertainty over US student visas is prompting many students in Hyderabad to consider alternative destinations for higher education. As Germany and France are emerging among the countries on their list, students are learning European languages before starting their study abroad process.

Why Hyderabad students are learning German

Learning German can give students an advantage when they move to the country for higher education or employment.

Although several international courses are taught in English, learning the German language increases the chances of admission. It can also make everyday communication easier. Students can use the language while dealing with accommodation, shopping, public transport, government offices and other daily activities.

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German can also help students communicate with local people and improve their chances of applying for jobs where knowledge of the local language is preferred.

For students interested in IT, engineering and other technical fields, German can be an additional skill alongside their academic qualifications.

“As Germany is one of the top choices of students, learning German can make it easier to adjust in a foreign country. It can also help in future job opportunities,” said a Hyderabad student, Syed Fawaz.

“Knowing German gives us confidence because we can communicate with people outside the university as well. It is useful for both studies and daily life,” said another student, Syed Ahmed.

Also Read US visa woes drive Hyderabad students to new study destinations

Why French is gaining attention

Hyderabad students are also considering France as their study destination.

Learning French can help such students communicate more easily after moving to France. It can also provide access to French-speaking communities in other parts of the world.

French is useful in several countries and regions, including France, Canada, Belgium, Switzerland and Luxembourg. It is also helpful in getting Permanent Residency (PR) in Canada.

French can be particularly useful for students interested in international business, tourism, hospitality, communications and other fields where foreign-language skills can be valuable.

“Although France was not originally my first option, I am now considering it along with other countries. Learning French can be useful if I decide to study and work there,” said a Hyderabad student, Mohammed Irshad.

“Learning French gives us another skill apart from our degree. It can help with communication, understanding the local culture and finding more opportunities abroad,” said another student, Shirin.

German or French?

Students planning to study or work in Germany, Austria or German-speaking areas of Switzerland may benefit more from German.

Those who are considering France or French-speaking regions, including parts of Canada, Belgium and Switzerland, may find French more useful.

For Hyderabad students planning an international career, learning a European language alongside English and a professional qualification can provide an additional skill.