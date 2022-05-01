German upholds ban on pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin

Berlin: The authorities in Germany have banned all pro-Palestinian demonstrations until May 2, 2022, under the pretext of anti-Semitic statements made by some protesters during recent protests, local media reported.

This decision came after a massive demonstration was scheduled to take place on Friday, April 29, in protest of the Israeli aggression on occupied Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

According to Middle East Eye reports, German police claimed that some demonstrators in pro-Palestinian protests on April 22 and 23 April made antisemitic statements.

Police arrested several people after protests and accused some of the participants of throwing rocks and firecrackers at police officers.

Berlin’s Interior Minister, Iris Spranger, claimed that Berlin witnessed “criminal” acts, anti-semitic slogans and very bad statements during the recent demonstrations, stressing that this is no longer acceptable.

Berlin is home to the largest Palestinian community outside the Middle East, with more than 25,000 people of Palestinian origin.