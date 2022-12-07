Germany: 120 hate crimes against Muslims recorded in 3 months

In the third quarter of 2022, Germany recorded 120 anti-Muslim atrocities, which resulted in 10 injuries and damage to many mosques.

The number of offences was 83 in the first quarter and 69 in the second, according to the government’s response to a question posed by the left-wing party in the German federal parliament (Bundestag), which was released on Thursday, reported trtworld.

The federal government claims that “no suspect” has been detained in relation to incidents that were motivated by Islamophobia during the third quarter. The Federal Supreme Court of Justice’s Prosecutor General has “not launched or begun any preliminary procedures (…),” as well.

Mosques were the target of eleven similar assaults. The other types of crimes against Muslims were those that resulted in bodily harm, insults, incitement to hatred, vandalism, or the use of forbidden symbols.

Since a few neo-Nazis have won elections and been elected to the German parliament, what were formerly considered far-right fringe forces have gained political representation and anti-Muslim violence in Germany has become a commonplace reality.

For instance, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party failed to win a seat in the Bundestag during the 2013 legislative elections since it received little over 800,000 votes.

Four years later, the party achieved a significant victory by winning more than 5.3 million votes and becoming the largest opposition party in parliament.

Far-right leaders encouraged the demonization of minorities, which led to an increase in hate crimes against Muslims.