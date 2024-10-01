Germany evacuates citizens from Lebanon

Berlin: Germany’s Federal Ministry of Defence has said that an Air Force A321 aircraft flew to Beirut to evacuate German citizens from Lebanon amid rising concerns in the region.

On Monday, the Federal Foreign Office warned against travel to Lebanon, advising German nationals to leave the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

The German Foreign Ministry raised its crisis level for missions in Beirut, Ramallah and Tel Aviv again at the weekend, though the embassies there remain operational.

According to a government statement, the German Embassy in Beirut will stay open, but family members of staff and non-essential personnel are being flown out.

There are currently 1,800 registered German citizens in Lebanon, a spokesperson for the German Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Moreover, the German Embassy in Beirut is also coordinating with the remaining German citizens to facilitate their departure via commercial flights and other available means.

Monday’s flight will prioritise the evacuation of citizens facing medical risks, the Ministry added.

Israel has hit Lebanon with a two-week wave of attacks, eliminating Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah and several commanders but also killing around 1,000 Lebanese and forcing one million to flee their homes. Hezbollah has pledged to confront any Israeli ground invasion of Lebanon.