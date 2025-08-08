Germany suspends military exports to Israel for use in Gaza war

Berlin: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday said his country will not authorise any exports of military equipment that could be used in Gaza “until further notice.”

Germany has been a stalwart supporter of Israel for decades.

In a statement, Merz emphasised that Israel “has the right to defend itself against Hamas’ terror” and said that the release of Israeli hostages and “purposeful” negotiations toward a cease-fire in the 22-month conflict “are our top priority.” He said Hamas must not have a role in the future of Gaza.

“The even harsher military action by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip, approved by the Israeli Cabinet last night, makes it increasingly difficult for the German government to see how these goals will be achieved,” he added.

“Under these circumstances, the German government will not authorise any exports of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice.”