‘Get back Prajwal Revanna from Germany…’: Congress to PM Modi

Mumbai: The Congress on Monday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make all efforts to bring back Karnataka’s JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who fled the country after sexual abuse allegations surfaced against him.

Talking to reporters, the Congress’ women wing president Alka Lamba said the party will show black flags to Modi during his rally and roadshow in Mumbai on May 15 and 17.

“You should bring back Prajwal Revanna and hand him over to the Karnataka government. The silence of PM and BJP leaders is like supporting the accused,” Lamba said.

The Centre must make talk to Germany to get back Revanna, she said. After the sexual abuse allegations surfaced, Revanna fled to Germany.

“We will show you (Modi) black flags and gherao you even if you arrest us,” Lamba said, adding her party is making plans for the agitation during the PM’s visit to Mumbai.

So far three FIRs have been registered in Hassan, Mysuru and Bengaluru against Revanna, the NDA’s Hassan Lok Sabha constituency candidate, and his father H D Revanna in connection with the sexual abuse allegations.

The Karnataka government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case following a complaint by the State Commission for Women chairperson Nagalakshmi Chowdhary.

The JD(S) leadership has suspended Prajwal from the party.