Get Indian fishermen released from Sri Lanka: Vaiko to Centre

Since last year, at least 23 fishermen belonging to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (Karaikal) have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Published: 24th July 2022 2:28 pm IST
Chennai: MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Sunday urged the Centre to take immediate steps to secure the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka.

Citing recent incidents of arrest of fishers hailing from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Vaiko, also a Rajya Sabha member, said Rameswaram-based fishermen have embarked on an indefinite strike since July 23 seeking action.

The strike involves about 5,000 fishermen and more than 750 mechanised boats have been docked at the fishing harbour. This has affected fishing business to the tune of about Rs 5 crore per day in that region and resulted in loss of livelihood for the fishing community, Vaiko said in a statement.

From July 1, at least 23 fishermen belonging to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (Karaikal) have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The MP demanded that the Centre take immediate steps to secure the release of all Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested and imprisoned by Sri Lanka.

