Get inspiration from our temples: CM on Warangal, Adilabad airports

He instructed officials to develop a wider road network connecting the airports with major national highways

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Warangal Adilabad airport
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, September 22, directed officials to study the architectural and sculptural styles of Telangana temples and incorporate elements in the upcoming airports at Warangal and Adilabad.

In a review meeting, he discussed logistical issues at the proposed airport sites, including shifting power lines, diversion of streams and roads, and relocation of BSNL lines and drinking water pipelines.

Officials have to prepare a comprehensive plan covering the current and future requirements of the airports. He instructed officials to develop a wider road network connecting the airports with major national highways.

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