Get ready to bear losses too: Nowhera Shaikh to customers

Hyderabad: Heera Group CEO Nowhera Shaikh on Thursday announced that the customers who want to take their money back must be ready to bear the losses too as they had agreed to share both profit and loss.

Citing the reason for the loss, she said that her entire business was on standstill due to a number of cases filed against her.

Giving the statistics of the amount returned to customers, she claimed that so far, Rs. 3.50 crore has been paid to those who had filed cases against her company.

She said that the amount is being paid to customers who are approaching the company with genuine documents. “My company pays nearly Rs. 100 crores as income tax per annum”.

Speaking about her political ambition, she said that her earlier plans were shattered due to the cases filed against her and she wants to enter into politics.

Case against Heera Group and Nowhera Shaikh

Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) had earlier probed charges against Nowhera Shaikh and her company Heera Group.

There is an allegation that Nowhera and her company is owning around Rs. 5000 crore to nearly 1.70 lakh customers across the country.

Recently, Supreme Court has allowed her company to sell 87 properties for settling investors’ claims. While passing orders, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said, “Make selling of property as First Task now.”