Ghaziabad youth Zaid beaten to death after bike grazes past car

Ghaziabad: A Muslim youth in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad was allegedly beaten to death after his vehicle grazed a car of a property dealer on Monday, June 29.

Police arrested Rahul Maavi, alias Pahalwan (25), while his aide, Anuj Kasana, is still absconding, with a search underway.

On Monday, Zaid and his friends were on their way to a swimming pool on Behta Road from Mustafabad at 3:30 pm when their two-wheeler brushed past a Baleno car.

According to the brother’s police complaint, a man stepped outside the car and slapped Zaid multiple times. “They forcibly took him inside their car and drove him to their property dealing office nearby,” the deceased’s brother said. “They told his two friends to follow him there.”

When Zaid’s friends reached the spot, they found him lying motionless on the ground, while one of the accused repeatedly kicked him. “One of the friends sprinkled water on his face, but he did not respond. The accused then warned them to take him away or face similar consequences,” the complaint read, according to Hindustan Times.

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Zaid’s friends told reporters that the accused issued threats, saying, “Take him away, or you’ll end up the same way.”

The youth was later rushed to the hospital in Delhi, where he was declared dead upon arrival. Addressing the media, Surendra Nath Tiwari, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rural, confirmed the incident, adding that a first information report (FIR) has been registered based on the family’s written complaint.

“The suspects allegedly assaulted him and took him to their office around 400 metres from the spot. Teams have been formed to trace the absconding accused,” he said. “Other legal proceedings are underway.”

According to Tiwari, no major visible external injuries were found on the deceased’s body. However, his throat bore a mark, he said.

A case has been registered under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Loni Border police station on Monday night.

Authorities at the police station are awaiting the post-mortem results while a team examines CCTV footage in nearby areas as part of the investigation.