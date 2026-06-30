Rapido driver beaten to death over Rs 8k, family left devastated

Delhi: “Goli maar dethe, accident kara dethe, mera baccha tadapthaa tho nahi. Mein apne bacche ko bacha na saki (They should have shot him, killed him in an accident, at least my child would have died without pain. I could not save my child),” cried Rabiya, whose heart was broken for her 23-year-old son was mercilessly beaten to death by three people in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar.

Mohammed Uzaib worked as a Rapido driver. On June 26, the young man was continuously beaten for nearly eight hours by Sandeep, Lalit and Mohit at a secluded place in Najafgarh, about 14 km from Uzaib’s home. He was beaten, thrashed with a stick and stabbed with a sharp object, which ruptured his organs.

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His attackers dumped him outside his house. His shocked family rushed him to the hospital, where he died.

His brother, Zaib, told FoEJ Media that Uzaib had taken Rs 50,000 loan from Sandeep for his wife’s delivery and managed to repay Rs 42,000.

“He had to pay Rs 8,000 short. About 15 days before the incident, those men had come to our house. Uzaib was not at home at the time. Before leaving, they threatened that wherever they found him, they would break all his bones,” Zaid alleged.

Uzaib’s wife gave birth to a healthy baby boy, but he never got to see his child.

The young man was the main breadwinner of his family. His mother, Rabiya, single-handedly raised him after her husband passed away.

“Kabhi meine apne bache ko ek thappad bhi nahi maara. Unn darindo ne itna maara mere bache ko. Raat bhar chilaaya hoga, ‘Mummy, mummy’ kara hoga. Mein apne bache ko bachaa bhi naa saki (I have never even slapped my son. Those evil people beat up my son so much. He must have screamed in pain all night shouting, ‘Mummy, mummy.’ I could not save my child),” she said, with her aching heart refusing to believe the reality.

Uzaib’s wife has not been doing well either. “She would regain consciousness, then faint again. She would come only to lose consciousness once more. It kept happening over and over,” Zaid told FoEJ Media.

When Siasat.com called Najafgarh Police Station, under whose jurisdiction the incident took place, they denied any such incident.