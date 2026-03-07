Holi dispute turns fatal in Delhi, communal tension grips Uttam Nagar

New Delhi: Holi celebration in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar turned violent after a clash between two communities resulted in the death of 26-year-old Tarun on Wednesday, March 4.

The incident took place in JJ Colony when a dispute broke out between members of Hindu and Muslim families after coloured water from a balloon splashed on a woman. However, according to local media, the colour was forcefully applied without her consent, and she was allegedly subjected to harassment. It reportedly led to a heated argument that soon escalated into a violent clash.

Several people from both families sustained injuries during the fight, and Tarun, who was seriously injured, was rushed to a hospital. He later died during treatment.

Tarun was attacked by 10 people, family alleges

Family members of the deceased alleged that the dispute started when an 11-year-old girl, who was playing Holi from the terrace of a house, threw a water balloon at her relatives below.

The balloon fell on the road and burst, splashing coloured water onto a woman from the other family. According to Tarun’s grandfather, Maan Singh, who also sustained injuries in the clash, the woman began hurling abuses and picked a fight over the splash of colour.

He alleged that she later gathered several members of her family and community who attacked their family members while they were playing Holi. Singh claimed that although the matter appeared to have subsided initially, members of the other family later gathered and attacked Tarun when he was returning home.

Tarun’s uncle, Ramesh, alleged that his nephew had no idea about the earlier dispute.

“The moment he entered the street, some eight to 10 people attacked him with sticks, rods and stones. My nephew had no idea about the fight, but he was still attacked. They thrashed him so badly that he died during treatment,” Ramesh alleged.

Massive protests held by Bajrang Dal, VHP; heavy security deployed

While the family was grieving Tarun’s loss, word spread about his death, inciting communal tension in the locality after Hindutva groups Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) staged massive protests on Friday, March 6, demanding action against the accused.

According to PTI, they protested under the Uttam Nagar East Metro station, blocking the main road and bringing traffic to a standstill for hours. Several protesters sat on the road and raised slogans in the busy locality. Long queues of vehicles were seen stretching on both sides of the road, as the agitation continued for hours.

Delhi: The tension in the Uttam Nagar area remains high following the tragic murder of a young man named Tarun, which reportedly sparked from a dispute over a water balloon on Holi pic.twitter.com/HabUvm8I49 — IANS (@ians_india) March 6, 2026

A senior police officer said their primary focus was to clear the road so that normal traffic movement could resume and commuters would not face prolonged inconvenience.

“Our teams worked to remove the protesters from the road so vehicular movement could be restored. Several ambulances were also stuck in the traffic,” the officer said.

Police sources said mild force was used to disperse the protesters after repeated appeals failed to convince them to vacate the road. “Protesters were trying to disturb traffic. Our teams used very light force to disperse them from the spot so that the vehicular movement could become smooth,” the officer said.

Delhi: A dispute over a water balloon during Holi in Uttam Nagar turned fatal after a young man was allegedly beaten to death by a woman’s relatives. After the victim’s body was brought to his residence in JJ Colony, tension increased in the area. The atmosphere became sensitive,… pic.twitter.com/DS2l0ytt1k — IANS (@ians_india) March 5, 2026

There was heavy police deployment in the area to maintain law and order. Police also deployed drones to keep a close watch on the protesters and identify those involved in blocking the road and disrupting traffic.

Vehicles set on fire

Meanwhile, amid the prevailing tension in the locality, a car and a motorcycle parked in Uttam Nagar’s JJ Colony area were set on fire on Friday afternoon.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said it received a call at 2.02 pm regarding a fire involving two vehicles, a car and a motorcycle.

Tension escalated in southwest Delhi's Uttam Nagar on Friday as a car and a motorcycle were set on fire, and a massive protest by Hindu political outfits blocked… pic.twitter.com/4qsI4PkQEo — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 6, 2026

“Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the flames were doused promptly. Police have been informed about the matter,” a DFS officer said.

Police said no injuries were reported in the fire incident, and an investigation has been initiated to ascertain who set the vehicles ablaze.

Additional police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure to prevent any escalation of the situation.

Police have so far arrested four people and apprehended a juvenile in connection with the killing. Police said they are examining closed circuit television (CCTV) footage from the area and recording statements of witnesses to establish the exact sequence of events.

“We got to know that the fight stemmed from throwing balloons. We have registered a first information report (FIR), arrested four and apprehended one juvenile. Further investigation is underway,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said.

Police said security will remain heightened in the locality and strict vigil is being maintained. They also appealed to residents to maintain peace and not pay heed to rumours.

(With PTI inputs)