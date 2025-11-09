GHMC begins removal of stray dogs from govt hospitals in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Saturday, November 8, initiated a large-scale operation to remove stray dogs from Government hospitals across Hyderabad, following a directive from the Supreme Court.

The apex court, in its order issued on November 7, instructed all local bodies nationwide to ensure the removal of stray dogs from public premises such as educational institutions, hospitals, sports complexes, and transport hubs. It also mandated that sterilised dogs should not be released back into these sensitive zones.

According to a GHMC statement, civic teams on the first day of the drive caught and relocated 277 stray dogs from various Government hospitals to GHMC Animal Care Centres.

The dogs will undergo sterilisation, vaccination, and medical care before being housed in the centres for continued management.

Officials said the initiative aims to enhance public safety and bring municipal facilities in line with the Supreme Court’s directions. The operation will continue in other key public areas, including educational institutions and transport hubs, in the coming days.